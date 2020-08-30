International Trailer for Gianfranco Rosi's Middle East Doc 'Notturno'

"Notturno is a film of light made of the dark material of history." 01 Distribution in Italy has debuted the first trailer for a documentary titled Notturno, the latest work from acclaimed doc filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, who won tons of awards all over the world with his last film Fire at Sea (aka Fuocoammare) about the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean. Rosi's new doc film, filmed over three years, is an immersive portrait of those trying to survive the war-torn Middle East. "I wanted to tell the stories, show the characters, beyond conflict. I kept away from the front line, rather I went where people are trying to cobble their existences back together," Rosi explains. The film is premiering at the Venice Film Festival, and it will also play at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals (plus Telluride before it was cancelled). There's some phenomenal shots in this 90 second trailer, which is already a good sign it should be a profoundly captivating film. Take a look.

Here's the first Italian trailer (+ poster) for Gianfranco Rosi's doc Notturno, from YouTube (via TFS):

Notturno, shot over three years in the Middle East, filmed on the borders between Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon, recounts the everyday life that lies behind the continuing tragedy of civil wars, ferocious dictatorships, foreign invasions and interference, up to the murderous apocalypse of ISIS. Different stories to which the narration confers a unity that goes beyond geographical divisions. All around and in people’s consciousness, signs of violence and destruction; but in the foreground is the humanity that reawakens every day from a "nocturne" that seems infinite. Notturno is a film of light made of the dark material of history. Notturno is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, director of the doc films Boatman, Below Sea Level, El Sicario Room 164, Sacro Gra, and Fire at Sea previously. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates.