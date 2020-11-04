International Trailer for Ski Racer Drama 'Slalom' Starring Noée Abita

"I wanna see what you're made of or you go home!" Jour 2 Fete has released the official French trailer for an indie drama titled Slalom, which was originally set to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year before it was cancelled. Under the guidance of a strict ex-champion, a promising 15 year old girl named Lyz trains as a professional skiing star. But will she be able to endure the physical and emotional pressures? Director Charlène Favier uses "brilliant camera work to stage a highly topical story about the crossing of boundaries in the field of world-class sports. With the focus invariably on her protagonist, she takes a deep look into the psyche of a young athlete who unexpectedly finds herself faced with the fact that even the biggest dream is not worth any price. The story of an emancipation." Starring Noée Abita as Lyz, with Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau, Maïra Schmitt, and Axel Auriant. It just won the Ornano-Valenti Prize at the Deauville Film Festival in France, but doesn't have any US release set yet. There's some stellar shots in this - especially the final title card with the two people skiing together.

Here's two official international trailers (+ poster) for Charlène Favier's Slalom, direct from YouTube:

Skiing is 15-year-old Lyz’s (Noée Abita) passion. Selected for an elite programme designed to produce future top athletes, her everyday life in the heart of the French Alps is marked by gruelling fitness sessions and breathtaking slalom runs under the guidance of her trainer Fred. The ambitious teenager is under tremendous pressure, which she has to deal with almost entirely without family support. When Fred takes advantage of their physical closeness during training and starts to cross several boundaries, Lyz is faced with increasingly difficult decisions. Slalom is directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Charlène Favier, making her first narrative feature after the doc film Is Everything Possible, Darling? and numerous short films previously. The screenplay is written by Charlène Favier and Marie Talon, in collaboration with Antoine Lacomblez. This was set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year, but is instead premiering at the Deauville & Zurich Festivals. No US release is set yet - it's still playing at festivals. First impression?