International Trailer for Vietnamese Crime Thriller 'Invisible Evidence'

"If you witnessed it, why didn't you report it?" CJ Entertainment has debuted a full-length official trailer for a Vietnamese crime thriller titled Invisible Evidence in English. The film is opening in Vietnam next month, but doesn't have any other worldwide release dates yet. "Right in the alley she seemed familiar with, right after her mother's call. What is the truth behind this disappearance?" The plot involves a blind woman reporting an incident with a taxi driver that she believes was a murder. But another person comes forward and reports something entirely different. Both are being watched secretly by the assassin, so he can kill the witness. Will she figure out what's going on and stop him before it's too late? The film stars Phuong Anh Dao, Quang Tuan, Otis, Thuân Phát, Ai Phuong, and Anh Tu. This looks extremely intense, with all kinds of scenes in the night and the rain. And, of course, there's probably many twists and turns in the story.

Here's the full international trailer (+ poster) for Trinh Dinh Le Minh's Invisible Evidence, on YouTube:

After being injured in a car accident, Thu - a blind girl, goes to the police to report the incident that she believes is a murder. However, she encounters difficulties convincing the police because she is blind. At the same time, Hai - another witness, suddenly appears with testimony contradicting Thu about the crime. While the police are having trouble verifying whose information is true, the assassin silently monitors both Thu and Hai to try and kill the witness. Invisible Evidence, originally known as Bang Chung Vo Hinh in Vietnamese, is directed by Vietnamese producer / filmmaker Trinh Dinh Le Minh, director of the films My Apartment Block and Goodbye Mother previously, as well as numerous other short films. Trinh Dinh Le Minh's Invisible Evidence is already scheduled to open in Vietnam starting on July 10th this summer from CJ Entertainment. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?