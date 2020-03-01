AWARDS
Iranian Film 'There Is No Evil' Wins Golden Bear Prize at Berlinale 2020
by Alex Billington
March 1, 2020
As another film festival comes to an end, it's time to celebrate and commemorate with the announcement of the awards. The 70th Berlin Film Festival is finishing up, and the winners were revealed at the Closing Ceremony, including the winner of the coveted Golden Bear for Best Film. That top prize was given to a film called There Is No Evil, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who was not allowed to leave his country to attend the festival. Hence the cell phone photo of him with the award seen above. The film explores themes of moral strength and the death penalty that ask to what extent individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime. It was the very last film to screen after everything else. Full list below.
Here are the top awards at the 70th Berlin Film Festival. For the full list including shorts visit Berlinale.de.
Golden Bear for Best Film
There Is No Evil (Sheytan Vojud Nadarad), directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Never Rarely Sometimes Always, directed by Eliza Hittman
The Silver Bear Prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives
Delete History (Effacer L'historique), directed by Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern
Silver Bear for Best Director
Hong Sang-soo for directing The Woman Who Ran (Domangchin Yeoja)
Silver Bear for Best Actress
Paula Beer in Undine, directed by Christian Petzold
Silver Bear for Best Actor
Elio Germano in Hidden Away (Volevo Nascondermi), directed by Giorgio Diritti
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay
D'Innocenzo Brothers for Bad Tales (Favolacce)
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Jürgen Jürges for cinematography in Dau: Natasha, directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy & Jekaterina Oertel
Best First Feature Award endowed with €50,000, funded by GWFF
Los Conductos, directed by Camilo Restrepo
Special Mention: Naked Animals (Nackte Tiere), directed by Melanie Waelde
Best Documentary Award endowed with €40,000, sponsored by RBB
Irradiated (Irradiés), directed by Rithy Panh
Special Mention: Notes from the Underworld (Aufzeichnungen aus der Unterwelt) directed by Tizza Covi & Rainer Frimmel
READERS' JURIES AND AUDIENCE AWARDS:
Panorama Audience Award for a Fiction Film
Otac, directed by Srdan Golubović
2nd Place: No Hard Feelings (Futur Drei), directed by Faraz Shariat
3rd Place: Hope (Håp), directed by Maria Sødahl
Panorama Audience Award for a Documentary Film
Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France
2nd Place: Saudi Runaway, directed by Susanne Regina Meures
3rd Place: Little Girl (Petite Fille), directed by Sébastien Lifshitz
Teddy Readers' Jury Award
No Hard Feelings (Futur Drei), directed by Faraz Shariat
Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award
Delete History (Effacer L'historique), directed by Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern
Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine (Chico Ventana También Quisiera Tener un Submarino), directed by Alex Piperno
That puts a final cap on the 70th Berlin Film Festival, wrapping up 10 days of cinema in Germany, as well as our own coverage here on FirstShowing. Berlinale is another prominent film festival taking place early every year, showcasing great films from all over the world. The 2020 international jury included: Jeremy Irons (President), Bérénice Bejo, Bettina Brokemper, Annemarie Jacir, Kenneth Lonergan, Luca Marinelli, Kleber Mendonça Filho. Congratulations to all of the winners! This year's picks for prizes seem especially strange, with some of the most political or most obvious picks. They ignored so many other worthy films in favor of some of the most forgettable ones. It happens. Watch out for all these films screening at more festivals soon.
