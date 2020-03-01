Iranian Film 'There Is No Evil' Wins Golden Bear Prize at Berlinale 2020

As another film festival comes to an end, it's time to celebrate and commemorate with the announcement of the awards. The 70th Berlin Film Festival is finishing up, and the winners were revealed at the Closing Ceremony, including the winner of the coveted Golden Bear for Best Film. That top prize was given to a film called There Is No Evil, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who was not allowed to leave his country to attend the festival. Hence the cell phone photo of him with the award seen above. The film explores themes of moral strength and the death penalty that ask to what extent individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime. It was the very last film to screen after everything else. Full list below.

Here are the top awards at the 70th Berlin Film Festival. For the full list including shorts visit Berlinale.de.

Golden Bear for Best Film

There Is No Evil (Sheytan Vojud Nadarad), directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, directed by Eliza Hittman

The Silver Bear Prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives

Delete History (Effacer L'historique), directed by Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern

Silver Bear for Best Director

Hong Sang-soo for directing The Woman Who Ran (Domangchin Yeoja)

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Paula Beer in Undine, directed by Christian Petzold

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Elio Germano in Hidden Away (Volevo Nascondermi), directed by Giorgio Diritti

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

D'Innocenzo Brothers for Bad Tales (Favolacce)

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Jürgen Jürges for cinematography in Dau: Natasha, directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy & Jekaterina Oertel

Best First Feature Award endowed with €50,000, funded by GWFF

Los Conductos, directed by Camilo Restrepo

Special Mention: Naked Animals (Nackte Tiere), directed by Melanie Waelde

Best Documentary Award endowed with €40,000, sponsored by RBB

Irradiated (Irradiés), directed by Rithy Panh

Special Mention: Notes from the Underworld (Aufzeichnungen aus der Unterwelt) directed by Tizza Covi & Rainer Frimmel

READERS' JURIES AND AUDIENCE AWARDS:

Panorama Audience Award for a Fiction Film

Otac, directed by Srdan Golubović

2nd Place: No Hard Feelings (Futur Drei), directed by Faraz Shariat

3rd Place: Hope (Håp), directed by Maria Sødahl

Panorama Audience Award for a Documentary Film

Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France

2nd Place: Saudi Runaway, directed by Susanne Regina Meures

3rd Place: Little Girl (Petite Fille), directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

Teddy Readers' Jury Award

No Hard Feelings (Futur Drei), directed by Faraz Shariat

Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award

Delete History (Effacer L'historique), directed by Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kervern

Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award

Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine (Chico Ventana También Quisiera Tener un Submarino), directed by Alex Piperno

That puts a final cap on the 70th Berlin Film Festival, wrapping up 10 days of cinema in Germany, as well as our own coverage here on FirstShowing. Berlinale is another prominent film festival taking place early every year, showcasing great films from all over the world. The 2020 international jury included: Jeremy Irons (President), Bérénice Bejo, Bettina Brokemper, Annemarie Jacir, Kenneth Lonergan, Luca Marinelli, Kleber Mendonça Filho. Congratulations to all of the winners! This year's picks for prizes seem especially strange, with some of the most political or most obvious picks. They ignored so many other worthy films in favor of some of the most forgettable ones. It happens. Watch out for all these films screening at more festivals soon.