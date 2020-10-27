Irish Singer Shane MacGowan Profiled in 'Crock of Gold' Doc Trailer

"He went away… and he didn't come back." Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for the punk rock doc film Crock of Gold, made by acclaimed music filmmaker Julien Temple. The full title is Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, described as a "deep dive" into and celebration of Irish punk poet Shane MacGowan, the composer and lead singer with The Pogues, combining unpublished archive footage and family footage with animation. MacGowan is known for combining "traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock" in his music. The film is also produced by Johnny Depp, and it just won a Special Jury Prize at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival - in honor of "[director] Julien Temple and Shane MacGowan for the beautiful, poetic, unflinching and unreconciled punk energy" exuding from the film. Always exciting to see music docs work in more than just archival footage to tell the full story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Temple's doc Crock of Gold, direct from YouTube:

Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock. Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and Shane's family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, Julien Temple's rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock 'n' roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy. Crock of Gold is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Julien Temple, director of many music videos and many music doc films including At the Max, The Filth and the Fury, Glastonbury, Oil City Confidential, London: The Modern Babylon, Rio 50 Degrees, The Ecstasy of Wilko Johnson, The Strypes: Best Thing Since Cavan, and Habaneros previously. This recently premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall. Magnolia will release Temple's Crock of Gold in select theaters + on VOD starting December 4th this fall. For more info, visit the official website.