Isabelle Fuhrman in Trailer for Aspiring Actress True Story 'Tape' Film

"Following my method will get you where you need to go in the quickest route possible." Full Moon Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled simply Tape, the latest film by director Deborah Kampmeier (of Virgin, Hounddog, Split). Based on true events and set in New York City, Tape is the story of an aspiring actress who crosses paths with the darker side of the entertainment industry. The film sounds a bit inspired by Harvey Weinstein (and Rose McGowan) and what he would make actresses go through. Here's a more compelling description: "This film addresses burning societal curiosities, taking the audience into the room where questionable behavior goes unseen, finally answering the question 'how could this kind of thing happen?' More than a film, Tape is a visceral moment-by-moment unveiling of the way ambitious and everyday women are systematically coerced and taken advantage of." This stars Isabelle Fuhrman, with Annarosa Mudd, Tarek Bishara, Isabella Pisacane, Eve Austin, & Allison Winn. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Deborah Kampmeier's Tape, direct from Full Moon's Vimeo:

Based on true events, Tape follows Rosa (Annarosa Mudd), an actress who, in order to inspire her own courage, pierces her tongue, cuts her wrists, and shaves her head, as a ritualistic homage to Shakespeare's Lavinia from "Titus Andronicus", and then secretly places hidden cameras on her body as well as in a dark studio. Rosa begins to stalk another actress, Pearl (Isabelle Fuhrman), who she identifies as the next "protege" of a successful producer, Lux (Tarek Bishara). But as Pearl and Lux enter the targeted studio, and Rosa collects and edits footage, she, and we, must all sit through an endless day of Lux's screen test process, and the grey areas of pressure that women experience when being coerced by a powerful man. As Rosa peers into her own past experiences playing out before her eyes, she is forced to question whether her revenge-fueled goal of revealing what goes on behind these closed doors is worth what it takes to do so. Tape is written and directed by filmmaker Deborah Kampmeier, director of the films Virgin, Hounddog, and Split previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. For more info on the film, visit the official website. Stay tuned for more updates on a release date. Anyone interested?