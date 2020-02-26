Isla Fisher & Dan Stevens in Official Trailer for Comedy 'Blithe Spirit'

"Can he, by any chance… touch her?" Studiocanal UK has debuted the first official UK trailer for a wacky relationship comedy titled Blithe Spirit, a big screen adaptation of the classic stage play of the same name. An over-the-top spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writers block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. Described as a "riotous reimagining of Noël Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die." Literally! Ha. The delightfully wacky cast includes Dan Stevens, with Judi Dench as Madame Arcati, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Emilia Fox, Callie Cooke, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Julian Rhind-Tutt, James Fleet, and Simon Kunz. This certainly looks as kooky and absurd as promised, no doubt about that. A proper British comedy of plentiful ridiculousness for anyone who needs a hearty laugh.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Edward Hall's Blithe Spirit, from Studiocanal's YouTube:

Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer's block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles' desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get much more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle. Blithe Spirit is directed by English filmmaker Edward Hall, making his first feature film after lots of TV and stage work previously. The screenplay is written by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft; based on the play by Noël Coward. Studiocanal UK will release Hall's Blithe Spirit film in select UK cinemas starting on May 1st, 2020 this spring. No other US release date is set yet.