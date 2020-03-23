'It Started As A Joke' Doc Trailer About Eugene Mirman's Comedy Fest

"I do think that comedy has the power to do more than just make people laugh." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled It Started As a Joke, a look at the decade-long run of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival in Brooklyn, the alternative comedy scene in New York, and Eugene's personal life. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and is arriving on VOD in April for those curious to watch. It Started As a Joke was originally conceived as a concert film (showcasing moments from his fest) before it became something else, more of a profile of Mirman and his entire life. He was born in Moscow, Russia; then his parents moved to America when he was only four. And most tragically, his wife Katie recently passed away from cancer. The film has interviews with Michael Ian Black, Kristen Schaal, Wyatt Cenac, Ira Glass, John Hodgman, Kumail Nanjiani, Reggie Watts, & Michael Showalter. Check it out.

Official trailer for Julie Smith Clem & Ken Druckerman's doc It Started As a Joke, direct from YouTube:

It Started as a Joke is a documentary that chronicles the decade-long run of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival – including a final farewell show. The film celebrates Eugene’s unique brand of humor and his role in the alternative comedy movement, offers a bittersweet goodbye to an era, and reminds us of the healing properties of comedy – even in the most challenging of life’s circumstances. It Started as a Joke is co-directed by producers / filmmakers Julie Smith Clem (an executive producer for "Onion SportsDome", "The Onion News Network") & Ken Druckerman (executive producer for "Frontline", "The Weekly"), both making their feature directorial debut. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release the It Started As a Joke doc direct-to-VOD + streaming starting on April 3rd coming up soon.