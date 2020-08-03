Itsaso Arana Wanders Around Madrid in Trailer for 'The August Virgin'

"Bumping into each other again, it's odd, right?" Outsider Pictures has released an official US trailer for an indie summer drama titled The August Virgin, from acclaimed Spanish indie filmmaker Jonás Trueba. He partnered with actress / writer Itsaso Arana to make a very personal film about figuring yourself out in your 30s. Arana stars as Eva, a young actress who is not quite satisfied with her life. In an act of faith, she decides to stay in Madrid during August, when all the other locals leave because it's too hot to stay. August offers her a chance to start from scratch as she wanders around the city. The small cast includes Vito Sanz, Isabelle Stoffel, Joe Manjon, María Herrador, Luis Heras, and Mikele Urroz. The film premiered at the Karlvoy Vary Film Festival last year and also opened in Spain last year. I saw it at KVIFF, loved it, and published a glowing review, saying it's "an exceptional slice of cinematic bliss - a lyrical, poetic, meandering film about the never-ending challenge in life to define ourselves." I'm happy it's finally getting a US release.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jonás Trueba's The August Virgin, direct from YouTube:

Eva (played by the film’s co-writer, the luminescent Itsaso Arana) is about to turn 33. Her decision to stay in Madrid in the sweltering month of August, when most of the city's inhabitants flee, is something of a leap of faith – search to find herself and a new life. The neighborhoods around her are bursting with traditional Saint's Days festivities, where she encounters a series of old friends and lovers, and meets new ones: A former boyfriend who still pines for her, a young mother who Eva's lost touch with, a sexy Welsh singer of anti-fascist songs, a Reiki therapist who aligns her female energies, and a new possible love interest, are just a few of the characters that fill her month of revelations, regrets and discoveries. The August Virgin is directed by Spanish filmmaker Jonás Trueba, director of the films The Wishful Thinkers, The Romantic Exiles, La Reconquista, and the Quién lo Impide films previously. The screenplay is written by Itsaso Arana and Jonás Trueba. This first premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year (read our review). Outsider will release Arana/Trueba's The August Virgin in "virtual cinemas" starting August 21st.