Ivanna Sakhno Fights to Survive in the Cold in Trailer for 'Let It Snow'

"Danger - that's exactly what we're after." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an action horror / survival thriller called Let It Snow, made by Ukrainian filmmaker Stanislav Kapralov. Mia and Max visit a remote European resort for a freeride snowboarding vacation, and decide to take a forbidden route despite warnings from the receptionist. Separated from her fiance after sneaking onto a restricted slope, Mia, a free riding snowboarder, must survive not only against nature, but the masked snowmobile rider in black who's now out for her blood. Starring Ivanna Sakhno, with Alex Hafner and Tinatin Dalakishvili. A solid snowy survival thriller mixing in the ususal survival elements of the cold & snow, along with a murderous man in black. At least the snowboarding scenes look legit and not too fake. Horror fans - don't skip this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stanislav Kapralov's Let It Snow, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

A terrifying blend of action and horror, Let It Snow may just be the ride of your life. As Mia and Max visit a remote European resort for a freeride snowboarding vacation, they ignore the receptionist’s disturbing tales of unexplained deaths on the nearby trails. But when they sneak onto a forbidden slope, Max goes missing, and Mia finds herself attacked by a masked snowmobiler. Now she must brave the rider's vicious attacks as well as a massive avalanche if she hopes to survive and make it out alive. Let It Snow is directed by Ukranian filmmaker Stanislav Kapralov, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Stanislav Kapralov and Omri Rose. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Kapralov's Let It Snow direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on September 22nd in the fall. Who's interested in watching? Look scary or not?