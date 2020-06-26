Jacki Weaver Takes Over a SF Drag Club in Trailer for 'Stage Mother'

"Ma'am - it's not polite to stare!" Momentum Pictures has debuted the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Stage Mother, the latest film from filmmaker Thom Fitzgerald (Beefcake, The Wild Dogs, 3 Needles, Cloudburst). When the conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline inherits her recently deceased son's drag club in San Francisco called "Pandora's Box", she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving alone to SF to save the club from bankruptcy. Jacki Weaver stars as Maybelline, who quickly becomes a mother-figure to the club's many flamboyant performers. Described as a "dance in your seat, music-infused comedy-drama that boasts a fiery supporting cast" including Lucy Liu, Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor, and drag superstar Jackie Beat. This looks kinky and funny, an uplifting story about learning to let go of your prejudice and celebrate pride instead. And Jacki Weaver always rocks.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Thom Fitzgerald's Stage Mother, direct from YouTube:

When conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline (Jacki Weaver) inherits her recently deceased son's drag club, she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving alone to San Francisco to save the club from bankruptcy. In this raucous, racy new environment, she begins to open up and find new meaning for her life, even becoming a mother-figure to the drag club's flamboyant performers until a surprise visit threatens to upend her new life. Stage Mother is directed by American producer / filmmaker Thom Fitzgerald, director of the films The Hanging Garden, Beefcake, The Wild Dogs, The Event, 3 Needles, Cloudburst, and Splinters previously. The screenplay is by Brad Hennig. This first premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival earlier this year. Momentum Pics will release Fitzgerald's Stage Mother in select theaters + on VOD starting August 21st late this summer. Anyone curious about it?