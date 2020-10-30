Jackie Chan is an Accountant in Explosive 'Vanguard' Action Trailer

"The enemy has moved in." Gravitas has released a new US trailer for the crazy cool action film Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan - who is still making action films despite announcing he would retire. This time he re-teams with the HK director of his classic action films Supercop, Supercop 2, Rumble in the Bronx, and First Strike - Stanley Tong. An accountant is threatened by the world's deadliest mercenary organization and Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for him. Of course. This is basically a Michael Bay film made by a Hong Kong director instead. Also starring Yang Yang, Miya Muqi, Lun Ai, Ruohan Xu, and Zhengting Zhu. As brainless as this movie will be, I must admit it looks like a massive amount of explosive action fun - with drones and lions and gatling guns and more. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the latest official trailer (+ posters) for Stanley Tong's Vanguard, direct from YouTube:

Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant (Jackie Chan) after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization. Vanguard, also known as Ji xian feng or 急先锋 in China, is directed by Hong Kong producer / filmmaker Stanley Tong, director of the films Iron Angels 3, The Stone Age Warriors, Swordsman II, Supercop, Supercop 2, Rumble in the Bronx, First Strike, Mr. Magoo, China Strike Force, Fox Ghost, The Myth, and Kung Fu Yoga previously. The screenplay is written by Stanley Tong, with English dialogue by Tiffany Alycia Tong. It's produced by Barbie Tung, Eddie Wong, Baolin Zhou, and Jackson Pat. The film already opened in China and Taiwan at the end of September this year. Gravitas will release Tong's Vanguard in theaters (+ large format screens) starting November 20th, with a special fan event screening on November 19th this fall, then on VOD later. How cool does that look?!