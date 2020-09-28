Jaden Michael & Method Man Take On 'Vampires vs The Bronx' Trailer

"One night with you guys, and I already have vampires and thugs trying to kill me?!" Since when did Netflix start making found-in-the-back-of-the-video-store B-movie horror flicks? But you know, I'll allow it. Vampires vs The Bronx is exactly what it sounds like - a group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires. Made by a Funny or Die and SNL director, and produced by Lorne Michaels. The ensemble cast includes Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, and also, surprise, Zoe Saldaña. Best part about this trailer is the logo at the end, the rest of it looks rather mediocre. Might be a fun October film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oz Rodriguez's Vampires vs The Bronx, from Netflix's YouTube:

Vampires vs. the Bronx begins "when gentrification from an unlikely and deadly source creeps into the Bronx, a group of teenage friends rally to save the beloved local bodega and fight against a supernatural force intent on taking over their home at all costs." Vampires vs The Bronx is directed by editor / comedy filmmaker Oz Rodriguez (aka Osmany Rodriguez), director of the film Brother Nature previously, and a long-time veteran director on "SNL" and numerous "Funny or Die" shorts. The screenplay is written by Oz Rodriguez and Blaise Hemingway. Produced by Lorne Michaels and Erin David. Netflix releases Rodriguez's Vampires vs The Bronx streaming exclusively starting on October 2nd this fall. Who's down for this film?