James Le Gros & Mira Sorvino in Official Trailer for 'Waterlily Jaguar'

"You're lucky ’cause you have something you wanna be…" Lexicon Entertainment has released the official trailer for an indie drama titled Waterlily Jaguar, which is now available to watch this month on DVD or VOD. The film is the feature directorial debut of actress Melora Walters, and premiered originally in 2018; though her second feature, Drowning – which she made after this, ended up getting released before this film. Waterlily Jaguar stars James Le Gros as Bob, a famous novelist trying to write a more serious book, only to find himself tumbling down a spiral of obsession that could leave all his relationships in shambles, including his marriage. It also stars Mira Sorvino, Stacey Oristano, Christopher Backus, & Dominic Monaghan. And it's executive produced by none other than Paul Thomas Anderson. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Melora Walters' Waterlily Jaguar, direct from YouTube:

Bob (James Le Gros), a famous novelist, seeks to write a more serious book, only to find himself tumbling down a spiral of obsession that might leave his most important relationships in shambles, including his marriage. Waterlily Jaguar is both written and directed by Saudi-American actress / filmmaker Melora Walters; this film is her original feature directorial debut (she also directed a short film in 2016), which she then followed up with Drowning in 2019. It's produced by Jonathan Piumelli, Mark Sayre, Troy Daniel Smith, and Melora Walters. Executive produced by Paul Thomas Anderson. This originally premiered at the Breckenridge Film Festival in 2018, but it hasn't shown up at many other festivals since then. Lexicon Ent. will release Walters' Waterlily Jaguar direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on May 19th this month. Interested?