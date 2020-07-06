James Liddell in Trailer for Vegas Indie Drama 'Two Ways To Go West'

"Look man, don't take your relapse out on me!" Global Digital Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama called Two Ways To Go West, the latest feature made by graphic designer / filmmaker Ryan Brookhart. The film is about three men who get together for a bachelor party at a hotel in Las Vegas, discovering their pasts are not all forgotten and they must deal with their demons. Two Ways to Go West is a "powerfully confronting drama featuring superlative performances from" the cast. The film stars James Liddell, Paul Gennaro, Drew Kenney, Levy Tran, Gino Cafarelli, and Kathrine Narducci. Looks like one of these extra low budget films that takes place all in one room, with nothing but dull conversations.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Brookhart's Two Ways To Go West, direct from YouTube:

After testing his sobriety at a bachelor party on the Las Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his "savior" girlfriend present much more of threat to his sobriety than the strip did. As the night escalates, Gavin and his friends are forced to face their demons within the walls of the hotel room… with or without each other's help. Two Ways To Go West is directed by graphic designer / artist / filmmaker Ryan Brookhart, his second feature film after making Trace previously; he has also worked for decades as a key art designer for various films & projects. The screenplay is written by James Liddell, who also stars in the film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Global Digital will release Brookhart's Two Ways To Go West direct-to-VOD starting on July 17th this summer. Anyone?