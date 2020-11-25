James Maslow & Ciara Hanna in Cute 'Stars Fell on Alabama' Trailer

"Your heart knows things that your mind can't explain." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an adorable indie romance titled Stars Fell on Alabama, from filmmaker V.W. Scheich. This is a very "Welcome to Alabama" film, all about going back home. Successful Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon is returning to Alabama for the first time in 15 years for his high school reunion. When he learns he's the only one of his friends who isn't married with children, he convinces his client, starlet Madison Belle, to pretend to be his girlfriend. But he soon learns that success has different meanings, and romance may be closer than he thinks. Of course. Starring James Maslow and Ciara Hanna, with Jason Burkey, Jaclyn Betham, Lesa Wilson, and Ginny MacColl. This looks like it has some Alabama charm, despite being super cliche.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for V.W. Scheich's Stars Fell on Alabama, direct from YouTube:

Successful Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon (James Maslow) is returning to Alabama for the first time in 15 years for his high school reunion. When he learns he's the only one of his friends who isn't married with children, he convinces his client, starlet Madison Belle (Ciara Hanna), to pretend to be his girlfriend. But he soon learns that success has different meanings, and romance may be closer than he thinks. Stars Fell on Alabama is directed by producer / filmmaker V.W. Scheich, an experienced VFX producer directing his second feature film after Interwoven previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Windom. Produced by Jeffrey Allard and V.W. Scheich. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Samuel Goldwyn Films releases Scheich's Stars Fell on Alabama direct-to-VOD in the US starting January 8th, 2021 this winter.