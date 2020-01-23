James Norton is Gareth Jones in New US Trailer for 'Mr. Jones' Film

"You will retract the statements to the press immediately." "Or they will shoot our engineers?" Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for Mr. Jones, a film by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (of Europa Europa, Washington Square, Spoor). This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and stopped by numerous other international film festivals - a true story about a great writer. Mr. Jones brings to the screen the extraordinary and powerful story of the real-life Welsh journalist who uncovered Stalin's genocidal famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, which killed almost 10 million. Before WWII begins, he travels first into Russia, then down to Ukraine, becoming the first to break the news in the western media of the government-created famine in the Soviet Union. Starring James Norton as Gareth Jones; and he's joined by Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, Kenneth Cranham, Celyn Jones, Krzysztof Pieczynski, Fenella Woolgar, and Martin Bishop. An important film about the necessity of journalism.

1933. Gareth Jones (James Norton) is an ambitious Welsh journalist who gained fame after his report on being the first foreign journalist to fly with Hitler. On leaving a government role, Jones decides to travel to Moscow in an attempt to get an interview with Stalin himself. Hearing murmurs of government-induced famine, Jones travels clandestinely to Ukraine, where he witnesses the atrocities of man-made starvation. Deported back to London, Jones publishes an article revealing the horrors he witnessed but is accused of being a liar by those who have an interest in silencing him. As the death count mounts, Jones has to fight for the truth… Mr. Jones is directed by award-winning Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, director of many feature films including Angry Harvest, To Kill a Priest, Europa Europa, Olivier Olivier, The Secret Garden, Total Eclipse, Washington Square, The Third Miracle, Julie Walking Home, Copying Beethoven, In Darkness, and Spoor previously. The screenplay is written by Andrea Chalupa. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and also went on to play at the London Film Festival. Samuel Goldwyn will release Holland's Mr. Jones in select US theaters starting April 2020 this spring. Interested?