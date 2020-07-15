Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt in First Trailer for 'Project Power'

"You never know what your power is until your try it." Netflix has released the first official trailer for an intriguing new action thriller titled Project Power, the latest feature from Catfish directors Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman (also of Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, Nerve). When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation. Jamie Foxx stars with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a cast including Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance. This looks cool! Some slick visuals and full-on style, along with a fun twist on the superhero concept (just like The Old Guard). Only five minutes of power! And who knows what it will be? Scary but cool. I'm interested in giving this a watch, might be a good time.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman's Project Power, from Netflix's YouTube:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. When the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down & stop the group responsible for creating it. Project Power is co-directed by filmmakers Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, of the films Catfish, Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, Nerve, and Viral previously. The screenplay is written by Mattson Tomlin. Netflix will debut Joost & Schulman's Project Power streaming on August 14th next month. First impression? Who's down?