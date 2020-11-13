Jane Austen Updated Again in 'Modern Persuasion' Official Trailer

"What better way for me to get over my first love than to watch him fall in love with someone else…?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for a romantic comedy titled Modern Persuasion, made by actors / filmmakers Alex Appel and Jonathan Lisecki. The film is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1817 novel "Persuasion", updated as a story about Modern Persuasion. A happily single woman focused on her career in New York is forced to deal with the aftermath of feelings about a failed relationship when "the one that got away" hires her company. The film stars Alicia Witt as Wren Cosgrove, with Bebe Neuwirth, Daniella Pineda, Liza Lapira, Mark Moses, Li Jun Li, Dominic Rains, and Shane McRae. This looks super cliche and extra schmaltzy, but it might be a fun watch with this rather spunky cast. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Appel & Lisecki's Modern Persuasion, from YouTube:

A modern telling of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Wren Cosgrove (Witt) is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic who, after rising to the top of the corporate ladder, finds herself coming home every night to her cat. When her firm is hired by Owen Jasper, "the man who got away," long-lost feelings are stirred, giving Wren a second chance at true love. Modern Persuasion is co-directed by actors / filmmakers Alex Appel (her feature directorial debut) & Jonathan Lisecki (director of the film Gayby previously), making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Lisecki and Barbara Radecki, adapted from Jane Austen's novel "Persuasion" first published in 1817. It's produced by Alex Appel, Amy Hobby, and Anne Hubbel. Goldwyn Films will release Modern Persuasion in "virtual cinemas" on December 18th this fall.