Jang Hyuk Re-Emerges in Korean Action Film 'The Swordsman' Trailer

"I've only tried to protect the nation from torment." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the Korean period action movie called The Swordsman, which already opened a few months back in South Korea. "Three different swordsmen meet each other for their own reasons." Tae Yul, a swordsman in his 30s goes out to find his only daughter after losing one of his eyes. Min Seung Ho, the Joseon Dynasty's best swordsman chooses an ordinary simple life after perceiving the transient nature of power. Gurutai, the best swordsman in Qing Dynasty aspires to become the best even in the Joseon Dynasty. After going into hiding, Tae-yul re-emerges to find and rescue his kidnapped daughter. "It's a film in which swordsmen fight one another for their own beliefs and creeds in the time of turmoil." Starring Jang Hyuk, Kim Hyeon-soo, Lee Na-kyung, and popular Indonesian actor, Joe Taslim. This looks like a damn good sword fight film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Choi Jae-Hoon's The Swordsman, direct from YouTube:

'The Swordsman' is set during the 17th Century after the fall of King Gwanghae of Joseon's dynasty. It tells the story of one of Joseon's greatest swordsman and royal guard, Tae-yul (Jang Hyuk) who is forced into hiding as a result of the conflict between the Qing and Ming dynasties but at the same time happy with his new life in seclusion. After being blinded in a coup against the king, Joseon's greatest swordsman goes into hiding, far removed from his city's anguish. But when traffickers kidnap his daughter, he has no choice but to unsheathe his sword once more. The Swordsman, also known as Swordsmen or Geom-gaek in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Choi Jae-Hoon, making his feature directorial debut with this. The film already opened in Korea in September earlier this year. Well Go USA will release Choi Jae-Hoon's The Swordsman in select theaters + on VOD in the US starting on February 16th, 2021.