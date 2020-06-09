Jasmine Batchelor & Chris Perfetti in 'The Surrogate' Official Trailer

"We deserve to try and have a kid who's…" "perfect?" Monument Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Surrogate, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. There are many films all titled The Surrogate (including plenty of horror), this one is about a woman who agrees to be the surrogate mother for a gay couple. Twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results indicating the baby will have Down Syndrome, posing a moral dilemma and challenging the relationship between the three of them. The film stars Jasmine Batchelor as Jess, with Chris Perfetti, Sullivan Jones, Brooke Bloom, Eboni Booth, and William DeMeritt. This looks a bit similar to the German film 24 Weeks, also about the same moral dilemma with a pregnancy. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Jeremy Hersh's The Surrogate, direct from YouTube:

Jess Harris (Jasmine Batchelor), a 29 year old web designer in Brooklyn, is ecstatic to be the surrogate and egg-donor for her best friend Josh and his husband Aaron. But twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. As they all consider the best course of action, the relationship between the three friends is put to the test. The Surrogate is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Jeremy Hersh, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously and other production work. Produced by Jonathan Blitstein, Julie Christeas, and Taylor Hess. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival (online) earlier this year. Monument Releasing will debut Hersh's The Surrogate direct-to-VOD in the US starting June 12th this month. Who's curious?