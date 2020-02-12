Jean Dujardin Loves His Jacket in Funky New US Trailer for 'Deerskin'

"Your film is wild, I'm into it." Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for the wacky, weird, killer new film from French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (of Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops). This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in Directors' Fortnight, and it finally opens in US theaters this March. The film stars Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin as a man who loves his deerskin jacket. Maybe a bit too much. His obsession with this special jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. And snuff films? The cast also includes Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Coralie Russier, Laurent Nicolas, and Pierre Gommé. I've heard this really is as "bat-shit crazy" as it looks and sounds, and this trailer definitely sells it that way. Along with the new poster - also seen below. Give this new Dupieux a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first French promo trailer for Dupieux's Deerskin here, for the first look again.

"Georges, 44 years old, and his jacket, 100% deerskin, have a plan." A man's obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. Deerskin, also known as Le Daim in French, is directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, and Keep an Eye Out previously. Produced by Mathieu Verhaeghe & Thomas Verhaeghe. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It went on to play at the New Zealand, Toronto, Vancouver, Cologne, and Sitges Film Festivals, as well as Fantastic Fest. Greenwich Ent. will open Dupieux's Deerskin in select US theaters starting on March 20th, 2020 coming up. Who's down for this?