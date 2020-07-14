Jeff Daniels & Thomas Macias in Indie Dramedy 'Guest Artist' Trailer

"This feels like one of those places you go only if you have to…" Indican has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Guest Artist, which premiered at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival last year. Marking the directorial debut of award-winning actor / producer Timothy Busfield, the film is about a disillusioned playwright who meets a young aspiring playwright who challenges his weary old ways while on a trip to a small town in Michican. The story of a young man coming face to face with his hero and exploring the tangled relationship between the dreams of youth and the wisdom of age. Jeff Daniels stars (and wrote the screenplay) with Thomas Macias, and a small cast including Richard McWilliams, Erika Slezak, McKara Bechler, and Lynch Travis. This looks a bit too weird and depressive despite the potential for an introspective, refreshing look at the difference between young optimism and aging despair. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Busfield's Guest Artist, direct from YouTube:

A disillusioned Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright named Joseph Harris (Jeff Daniels) travels to a small Michigan town, where he encounters a young aspiring playwright, Kenneth (Thomas Macias), who idolizes him. His world-weary cynicism about his artistic career is challenged by the latter's youthful enthusiasm and optimism. Guest Artist is directed by American actor / producer / filmmaker Timothy Busfield, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously, as well as lots of TV directing work over the years as well. The screenplay is written by Jeff Daniels. It's produced by Michael A. Alden, Timothy Busfield, Jeff Daniels, Michael Ferdie, Melissa Gilbert, Michael Lohmann, and Alyssa Loveall. This originally premiered at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival last year. Indican Pictures released Busfield's Guest Artist direct-to-VOD already on July 10th this summer. Anyone interested in watching it?