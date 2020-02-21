Jeffrey Dean Morgan in First Trailer for Thriller 'The Postcard Killings'

"You've got exactly four days to prevent a murder." RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for a serial killer thriller titled The Postcard Killings, adapted from the bestselling book of the same name. A New York City detective investigates the death of his daughter, who was murdered while on her honeymoon in London; he recruits the help of a Scandinavian journalist when other couples throughout Europe suffer a similar fate. His investigation leads him to discover a serial killer imitating art, and announcing his arrival in different cities with a postcard. Jeffery Dean Morgan stars in this along with Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, and Dennis O'Hare. This looks considerably better than expected, but also looks like most other serial killer mystery thrillers. "It all makes horrible twisted sense…"

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Danis Tanovic's The Postcard Killings, originally from Collider:

In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon's (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe – each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl. The Postcard Killings is directed by Bosnian filmmaker Danis Tanovic, director of many films including No Man's Land, Hell, Triage, Cirkus Columbia, An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker, Tigers, and Death in Sarajevo previously. The screenplay is by Liza Marklund and Andrew Stern; adapted from the novel of the same name written by James Patterson and Liza Marklund. RLJE Films will release Tanovic's The Postcard Killings in select theaters + on VOD starting March 13th coming up. Anyone want to watch?