Jemima West Returns Home with a Demon in 'The Unfamiliar' Trailer

"Whatever happens, stay calm." Vertical Ent. has unveiled a trailer for the indie horror thriller titled The Unfamiliar, the latest from South African-born, Britain-based filmmaker Henk Pretorius. This is heading straight-to-VOD next month for anyone curious. Jemima West stars as a British Army doctor who returns home from a war, thinking that she has PTSD only to discover that there is a more daunting malevolence at work making the life that she knew unfamiliar. A demon, perhaps? The cast includes Christopher Dane, Rebecca Hanssen, Harry McMillan-Hunt, Rachel Lin, and Tori Butler-Hart. Oh this looks creepy as hell! All those subtle spooky things in the background. Seems like an homage to Insidious in a good way.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Henk Pretorius' The Unfamiliar, direct from YouTube:

A British Army doctor (Jemima West) comes back from a war, thinking that she has PTSD only to discover that there is a more daunting malevolence at work making the life that she knew before unfamiliar. The Unfamiliar is directed by South African filmmaker Henk Pretorius, director of the films Bakgat!, Bakgat! II, Fanie Fourie's Lobola, and Leading Lady previously. The screenplay is written by Henk Pretorius and Jennifer Nicole Stang. Produced by Barend Kruger and Llewelynn Greeff. Vertical Ent. will debut Pretorius's The Unfamiliar in the US direct-to-VOD starting on August 21st later this summer. This look frightening?