Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in Real Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

"I'd like you to call me Miss Franklin." MGM has debuted an official teaser trailer for Respect about the life of legendary singer Aretha Franklin. The film stars Jennifer Hudson as the singer, and it aims to tell her entire life story - from her start as a child singing in her father's church's choir to her superstar fame performing around the world. This was scheduled to open in October, but has been delayed until December - opening on Christmas Day in limited theaters. They're definitely hoping for awards buzz with this one. The cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. This teaser contains some bits and pieces of actual footage, in addition to the big "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" centerpiece musical number seen in the first look teaser last year. So far, so good! This looks quite magnificent already.

Here's the real teaser trailer for (+ poster) for Liesl Tommy's Respect, direct from MGM's YouTube:

You can also watch the first look reveal for Tommy's Respect here, to view the original reveal teaser.

The film follows the rise of Aretha Franklin's (Jennifer Hudson) career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. Respect is directed by South African theater director / filmmaker Liesl Tommy, making her feature directorial debut after other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Tracey Scott Wilson. It's produced by Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr. Originally planned to open in October. MGM will now release Tommy's Respect in select US theaters starting on December 25th at the end of this year; expanding to wide release on January 8th, 2021 after the New Year. Who's ready to watch already?