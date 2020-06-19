Jenny Slate Goes to Norway in Wacky Film 'The Sunlit Night' Trailer

"It's amazing to be your apprentice." Quiver Distribution has unveiled the official trailer for The Sunlit Night, which originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival to some of the worst reviews of the entire festival. Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, The Sunlit Night follows American painter Frances and émigré Yasha as an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they bury the past and discover the future, and family, they didn't know they had. Jenny Slate stars as Frances, along with Alex Sharp, Fridtjov Såheim, David Paymer, Gillian Anderson, and Zach Galifianakis. While there is some strange quirkiness to parts of it, this film is a completely unfunny disaster. But it's getting a release so everyone can decide themselves if they enjoy it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Wnendt's The Sunlit Night, direct from YouTube:

The Sunlit Night follows an aspiring painter (Slate) from New York City to the farthest reaches of Arctic Norway for an assignment she hopes will invigorate her and expand her horizons. In a remote village, she meets a fellow New Yorker (Sharp), who has come in search of a proper Viking funeral only to find that the Chief (Galifianakis) is but a re-enactor from Cincinnati. The eclectic crew ranges from "home" to "lost," within the extreme and dazzling landscape of the Far North. Under a sun that never quite sets, and the high standards of an unforgiving mentor, Frances must navigate between ambition, desire, obligation, and risk in order to find her own way forward. The Sunlit Night is directed by German filmmaker David Wnendt, director of the films Hanging On, Combat Girls, Wetlands, and Look Who's Back previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Dinerstein. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Quiver will release Wnendt's The Sunlit Night direct-to-VOD starting July 17th this summer. Anyone interested?