Jesse Eisenberg Saves Lives in First Trailer for WWII 'Resistance' Film

"We need to train them to survive." "What good does it do to teach them fear? I think it's important to help the children laugh… in the middle of this war." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for a WWII film titled Resistance, about a young French actor who joins the French Resistance at the beginning of the second World War. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Marcel Mangel, who fought with the resistance in Limoges and helped save the lives of ten thousand Jewish orphans in France. The full cast includes Edgar Ramírez, Clémence Poésy, Bella Ramsey, Matthias Schweighöfer, Géza Röhrig, Karl Markovics, Félix Moati, Alicia von Rittberg, and Vica Kerekes. This looks very powerful and inspiring, even with a few of the cliche war movie moments. Eisenberg, despite not being French, looks to be giving it his all as Marcel.

Here's the first official trailer for Jonathan Jakubowicz's Resistance, direct from YouTube:

Before he becomes a world-famous mime, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel (Jesse Eisenberg) joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. Resistance is both written and directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz, of the films Secuestro Express and Hands of Stone previously, and also the doc Ships of Hope. Produced by Marco Beckmann, Carlos Garcia de Paredes, Claudine Jakubowicz, Jonathan Jakubowicz, Dan Maag, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, Thorsten Schumacher, Matthias Schweighöfer, Lars Sylvest, and Patrick Zorer. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. IFC Films will debut Jakubowicz's Resistance in select theaters + on VOD starting March 27th, 2020.