Jesse Eisenberg & Imogen Poots in First Official Trailer for 'Vivarium'

January 23, 2020
"Did we just do some kind of loop?" Saban Films has unveiled the trailer for the indie sci-fi psychological thriller Vivarium, which first premiered at the Cannes FIlm Festival last year in the Critics Week sidebar. This fantastic "Black Mirror"-esque thriller has been picking up some great buzz playing around the festival circuit last year, including at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. In search of a starter home, a young couple follow a mysterious estate agent to a nice home. There they find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses. Jesse Eisenberg & Imogen Poots star, and it's pretty much just these two most of the film, along with Jonathan Aris. I saw this in Cannes and loved it, writing a glowing review saying it's "clever and captivating… twisted, minimal sci-fi" done right. Be warned - this trailer reveals a lot.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Lorcan Finnegan's Vivarium, direct from YouTube:

Vivarium Poster

A young couple (Jesse Eisenberg & Imogen Poots) looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses. Vivarium is directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, his second feature film after Without Name previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Garret Shanley, based on a story by Lorcan Finnegan and Garret Shanley. Produced by Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Critics Week last year (our review), and also played at Fantastic Fest and in Busan. Saban Films will release Finnegan's Vivarium in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 27th, 2020 opening in a few months. Intrigued?

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, To Watch, Trailer

