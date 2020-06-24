Jessica Chastain is an Elite Assassin on the Run in First Trailer for 'Ava'

"Keep your head down, kiddo." The first trailer has debuted for a new assassin thriller titled Ava, the latest from filmmaker Tate Taylor (The Help, Get on Up, The Girl on the Train, Ma). Jessica Chastain stars as a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival when they make her a target to eliminate. This sounds like the same plot as so many other hitman stories. The full cast includes Diana Silvers, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Common, Joan Chen, and Jess Weixler. Despite the impressive cast in this, it looks incredibly redundant - same story beats and big twists as pretty much every other modern hitman movie. Why always do the same thing? Still worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Tate Taylor's Ava, direct from YouTube:

Ava is directed by American filmmaker Tate Taylor, director of the movies Pretty Ugly People, The Help, Get on Up, The Girl on the Train, and Ma previously. The screenplay is from Matthew Newton. Produced by Kelly Carmichael, Nicolas Chartier, Jessica Chastain, Jonathan Deckter, and Dominic Rustam. This hasn't premiered at any fests of elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release Taylor's Ava in the US sometime later this year. It will debut first in Canada streaming starting August 25th this summer.