Jessica Rothe in Fun First Trailer for 80s Musical Comedy 'Valley Girl'

"It's just me and you." Orion has debuted the first official trailer for a new updated musical remake of the 80s comedy Valley Girl, this time directed by filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Set to a new wave '80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different sides of the city defy their parents and their friends to stay together. Julie, a free-spirited girl from the valley, meets Randy, a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Jessica Rothe (from the Happy Death Day films) stars as Julie, and Josh Whitehouse co-stars as Randy. The film also stars Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Camila Morrone, and with Alicia Silverstone. Set to a rock 'n roll '80s soundtrack produced by legendary Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, Valley Girl "is a musical adaptation of the classic 1983 hit film that changed American teenage life forever." This looks cheesy but still so enjoyable. Have fun!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Lee Goldenberg's Valley Girl, direct from YouTube:

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate '80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie's time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl. This brand new Valley Girl is directed by American producer / filmmaker Rachel Lee Goldenberg, making her first real movie after directing The Asylum films, plus numerous music videos and short films previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is from Amy Talkington. Based on the story by Andrew Lane and Wayne Crawford; a remake of the 1983 film of the same name. Produced by Matt Smith and Steven J. Wolfe. Orion Classics will release Lee Goldenberg's Valley Girl direct-to-VOD starting on May 8th coming soon. How does that look?