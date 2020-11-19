Jillian Bell is a Fairy Godmother in Disney's 'Godmothered' Trailer

"You're starting to believe in magic, aren't you?" Disney has unveiled an official trailer for a new fairytale comedy titled Godmothered, from the director of Bridget Jones's Diary and Bridget Jones's Baby. This holiday season, be careful who you wish for… This magical holiday comedy stars Jillian Bell as Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training. She is an overzealous and unskilled fairy godmother who decides to venture out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored, in hopes of showing the world that people still need fairy godmothers. But she discovers that the girl is now a 40-year-old single mom working at a TV news station. Isla Fisher also co-stars, joined by Santiago Cabrera, June Squibb, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephnie Weir, Jane Curtin, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This reminds me of Disney's adorable classic Enchanted, but with a spin on Cinderella's fairy godmother this time. This film definitely won't be for everybody, but it does look undeniably cute and goofy.

Here's the first official trailer for Sharon Maguire's Godmothered, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of "Happily Ever After," but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not. Godmothered is directed by Welsh filmmaker Sharon Maguire, director of the films Bridget Jones's Diary, Incendiary, and Bridget Jones's Baby previously, as well as some TV episodes. The screenplay is written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack. Disney will debut Maguire's Godmothered streaming on Disney+ starting December 4th this fall. Anyone into this… or not?