Joe Manganiello is From Another Dimension in 'Archenemy' Teaser

It's time to meet Max Fist. Voltage Pictures has debuted a promo teaser trailer for a gritty new genre film titled Archenemy, set to arrive sometime in 2021. This film is the latest from Daniel Isn't Real director Adam Egypt Mortimer, an intriguing superhero sci-fi action adventure horror crime thriller of sorts (aka a genre mashup!). Joe Manganiello stars as Max Fist, and he claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth. But here he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster, played by Skylan Brooks. This also stars Glenn Howerton, Zolee Griggs, Joseph D. Reitman, and Amy Seimetz. This is only a first look teaser, not too much footage, but dang it's gnarly. This looks brutal and badass. Oh they're definitely going to learn he's for real by the end of this.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Adam Egypt Mortimer's Archenemy, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Max Fist (Joe Manganiello), who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Archenemy is both written and directed by American filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer, director of the films Daniel Isn't Real and Some Kind of Hate previously, and the TV series "Jerk All-Stars". It's produced by Joe Manganiello, Nick Manganiello, Daniel Noah, Kim Sherman, Lisa Whalen, and Elijah Wood with his company SpectreVision. The film has yet to premiere at any festivals, but it's likely to show up sometime soon. No other official release dates are set - expected to release sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for updates.