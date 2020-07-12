Joe Pantoliano Heads Back to Italy in Official Trailer for 'From the Vine'

"If you build this vineyard in honour of your grandfather, it can become everyone's dream." Indiecan Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled From the Vine, adapted from the novel "Finding Marco" by Kenneth Canio Cancellara. This played at the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy last year, and also stopped by the Napa Valley and Naples Film Festivals. The story follows a man who has an "ethical crisis" and returns to his hometown in rural Italy, where he finds new purpose reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, and figuring out a sustainable future for the small town nearby. Joe Pantoliano stars as Marco, with a cast including Paula Brancati, Marco Leonardi, Wendy Crewson, Tony Nardi, Tony Nappo, Franco Lo Presti, and Kevin Hanchard. This looks mostly harmless and drunk-on-wine fun, but it gets weird when the moon starts talkin'. This plays like an amusing Italy tourism video than a real hearty drama.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Cisterna's From the Vine, direct from YouTube:

A downtrodden man named Marco (Joe Pantoliano) experiences an ethical crisis and travels back to his hometown in rural Italy to recalibrate his moral compass. Once there he finds new purpose in reviving his grandfather's old vineyard, offering the small town of Acerenza a sustainable future, and reconnecting with his estranged family in the process… From the Vine is directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Sean Cisterna, director of the films King of the Camp, Moon Point, Full Out, and Kiss and Cry previously. The screenplay is written by Willem Wennekers, adapted from the novel "Finding Marco" by Kenneth Canio Cancellara. This first premiered at the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy last year. Indiecan Ent. will release Cisterna's From the Vine direct-to-VOD starting on July 10th this month. So who wants to watch?