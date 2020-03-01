Joey King & Abby Quinn in Trailer for 'Radium Girls' True Story Drama

"I'm not losing my job over this!" Juno Films has debuted a new official trailer for an indie true story drama titled Radium Girls, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film follows two teen sisters who dream of Hollywood as they paint luminous watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. They soon discover a corporate cover-up about radiation and, in a radical coming-of-age story, Bessie and the Radium Girls decide to take on American Radium. The national sensation following the case of the "Radium Girls" ultimately led to significant and lasting impact in the area of workplace health and safety and the study of radioactivity. Starring Joey King and Abby Quinn as the two Cavallo sisters, along with Cara Seymour, Scott Shepherd, Susan Heyward, Neal Huff, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joe Grifasi. This looks like an important story we've all forgotten about retold again.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Lydia Dean Pilcher & Ginny Mohler's Radium Girls, from YouTube:

Radium Girls follows teen sisters Bessie and Jo Cavallo, who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint luminous watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. In the 1920s, a group of female factory workers fight for safer work conditions after some of their colleagues become ill from radium exposure. Radium Girls is co-directed by filmmakers Ginny Mohler (making her directorial debut after working as an assistant for years previously) & Lydia Dean Pilcher (producer / director of the film Liberté: A Call to Spy), both working together as directors for their first time. The screenplay is written by Ginny Mohler and Brittany Shaw. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018. Juno Films will finally release Radium Girls in select US theaters starting on April 3rd this spring. Anyone interested?