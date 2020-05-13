John Hawkes & Logan Lerman on Road Trip in 'End of Sentence' Trailer

"You know, they say it's inevitable that you turn into your father." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie road trip drama titled End of Sentence, which first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. The film marks the feature directorial debut of an Icelandic filmmaker named Elfar Adalsteins, but is set mostly in Ireland. After his wife dies, Frank reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip. With plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son bargained for. Starring John Hawkes and Logan Lerman, with Sarah Bolger and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. This looks good, thanks to the cast. It seems like a kind-hearted film about letting go of the past.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elfar Adalsteins' End of Sentence, direct from YouTube:

Fresh out of prison, Sean is focused on anything but an international road trip with his father. After his travel plans to California don’t pan out, he reluctantly accepts in father’s proposal in return for a ticket to the West Coast and a promise that they never have to see each other again. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, surfacing of an old flame, the pick-up of a pretty hitchhiker (Sarah Bolger) and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for. End of Sentence is directed by Icelandic producer / filmmaker Elfar Adalsteins, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Armbruster. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Adalsteins' End of Sentence direct-to-VOD starting May 29th.