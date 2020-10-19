John Hurt Plays an Aging Screenwriter in 'That Good Night' Trailer

"Are you hiding something?" Trinity Creative has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled That Good Night, which originally premiered in 2017 at the Edinburgh and Shanghai Film Festivals. The film stars John Hurt (who passed away in early 2017 before this premiered at the festivals) as Ralph, a once-famous screenwriter, who is now in his seventies and terminally ill. But he still has two final missions: to be reconciled to his son, Michael, and, secretly, to ensure he is not a burden to his wife, Anna, as he goes "into that good night". The film's cast includes Sofia Helin, Max Brown, Erin Richards, Charles Dance, and Noah Jupe. I'm not so confident about this considering it has taken three years to finally get a release, but it does look quite interesting. I enjoy Hurt's hat the most. As for the rest, it might be a heartfelt watch.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Styles' That Good Night, direct from YouTube:

Ralph (John Hurt), a once-famous screenwriter, is now in his seventies and terminally ill. He has two final missions: to be reconciled to his son, Michael, and, secretly, to ensure he is not a burden to his wife, Anna, as he goes "into that good night". That Good Night is directed by Welsh filmmaker Eric Styles, director of the films Dreaming of Joseph Lees, Relative Values, Tempo, True True Lie, Miss Conception, as well as Legendary previously, plus TV work including episodes of "Casualty". The screenplay is written by Charles Savage, based on the play by N.J. Crisp. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2017. Trinity Creative will release Styles' That Good Night direct-to-VOD starting on November 3rd. Who's interested?