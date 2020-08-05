John Leguizamo Coaches Kids at Chess in 'Critical Thinking' Trailer

"Let the whole system give up on them… But you know what, I ain't! Okay?!" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for Critical Thinking, marking the feature directorial debut of actor John Leguizamo - who also stars in the film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but still looks like a worthwhile watch. The film tells true story of the Miami Jackson High School chess team which was the first inner city team to win the U.S. National Chess Championship in 1998. Leguizamo stars as their coach Mario Martinez, with a cast including Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel, Will Hochman, Corwin C. Tuggles, Jeffry Batista, Ramses Jimenez, and Zora Casebere. This looks quite enjoyable, a simple film about the importance of playing chess and sharpening your mind.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Leguizamo's Critical Thinking, direct from YouTube:

Based on a true story from 1998, five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher. Critical Thinking is directed by acclaimed American actor-turned-filmmaker John Leguizamo, making his second feature after directing the TV movie Undefeated previously. The screenplay is written by filmmaker Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Fighting). Produced by Scott Rosenfelt, Jason Mandl. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know. Vertical will debut Leguizamo's Critical Thinking in "virtual cinemas" and on VOD starting September 4th. Intrigued?