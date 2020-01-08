John Magaro in First Full Trailer for Kelly Reichardt's 'First Cow' Film

"We have to take what we can when the taking is good." A24 has debuted the first official trailer for First Cow, the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (of Old Joy, Wendy and Lucy, Meek's Cutoff, Night Moves). This premiered at the Telluride & New York Film Festivals last fall, and is arriving in US theaters in March this year. Not too long of a wait for those excited for Reichardt's new work. The film is indeed about a big ole cow, what a surprise. A loner and cook named Cookie, played by John Magaro, has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds connection with a Chinese immigrant - played by Orion Lee. The men collaborate on a business, although its longevity is reliant upon the participation of a wealthy landowner's prized milking cow. The small cast includes Alia Shawkat, Scott Shepherd, Toby Jones, and Ewen Bremner. A very unique film that's worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Reichardt's First Cow, direct from A24's YouTube:

