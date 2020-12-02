John Waters Reveals His Top 10 Films of 2020 - Hello to 'Butt Boy'

"Afterward, go out and film yourself getting arrested at a protest rally. Then you'll be the best movie of the year." One of our favorite lists that kicks off this time of the year is from filmmaker John Waters - his Top 10 favorite films from this year. For 2020, Waters has chosen yet another (expected) eclectic mix of films, lead by the uber wacky comedy Butt Boy (trailer here), about a guy who discovers he has a serial killer ass. Literally. I always love seeing what Waters picks every year, because he's one of the few who has no shame about admitting his personal tastes. They're all films he loved that did something for him, and he explains so simply yet eloquently why he loves them. And no surprise, his picks for 2020 are as wild & weird & kooky as expected. No one else has a Top 10 like Waters'. And that's why I enjoy highlighting his picks year after year.

Waters includes a short one/two-sentence explanation with each pick, so head to ArtForum to read all of his thoughts on his Top 10 of 2020. I've included a few of his comments in quotes below for some of the films where he said some interesting things. Without further ado, here are John Waters' Top 10 Films of 2020:

1. Butt Boy (dir. Tyler Cornack) "A jaw-dropping, deadpan, bowel-bonkers thriller about a heterosexual dad who after a routine visit to his proctologist becomes a serial killer and inhales his victims up his ass, I kid you not… Ah, they don't make ’em like they used to!"

2. Swallow (dir. Carlo Mirabella-Davis)

3. The Hunt (dir. Craig Zobel) "A hilarious political-exploitation film that depicts a civil war between antifa and Proud Boy types that now seems almost prophetic. Betty Gilpin, in one snarling climactic scene, gets my vote for Best Deplorable Actress of the Year."

4. Why Don't You Just Die! (dir. Kirill Sokolov) "A blood-drenched, seat-ripping, Tarantino-influenced Russian grindhouse family-revenge comedy that begs one to watch it with other stoned or drunk ticket buyers in a packed movie theater. Sigh. Will this ever happen again?"

5. The Audition (dir. Ina Weisse)

6. Deerskin (dir. Quentin Dupieux)

7. The Human Voice (dir. Pedro Almodóvar) "Tilda Swinton, celebrated, adored, and stalked by the camera in a thirty-minute dramaturgical, couture-driven, production-designed emotional crack-up, is pure cinematic enjoyment."

8. True History of the Kelly Gang (dir. Justin Kurzel)

9. American Murder: The Family Next Door (dir. Jenny Popplewell)

10. (Tie) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (dir. Aaron Sorkin) & Mangrove (Steve McQueen) "Watch these two empowering real-life contempt-of-court docudramas together as a double feature…. Afterward, go out and film yourself getting arrested at a protest rally. Then you'll be the best movie of the year."

What do you make of Waters' Top 10 list for this year? Have you seen all of these he lists this year? I've only seen about four of these films so far, with a few others on my To Watch list already, and the rest I wasn't even sure if I should watch them. But maybe I should give Butt Boy a look now! Pretty much every film he mentions I've heard great things about, or at least I've heard interesting things about, even if it's just that it is a clever and one-of-a-kind film. That Russian genre flick, Why Don't You Just Die!, has been earning rave reviews for years but only got released this year in the US. Everyone knows about The Hunt - some hated it, some loved it. Swallow and True History of the Kelly Gang have been playing well with niche audiences this year already. And Quentin Dupieux is always making his way on Top 10 lists, no matter what he makes (his new film this year is awesome). There's always something weird to watch. As always, it's good to pick at least one of these you haven't seen yet, then watch if it impresses/intrigues you as much as it did him. Thoughts?