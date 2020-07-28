Johnny Whitworth & Zazie Beetz in Trailer for Mystery 'Still Here' Film

"Each day that passes I can feel her getting further away from me…" Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie mystery drama titled Still Here, marking the feature directorial debut of Romanian-American filmmaker Vlad Feier. Set in New York City, the film is about the heartbreaking story of a twelve year old missing girl and the pain of her family. Following a journalist who is assigned the story, risking his career and his own life taking the matter into his own hands. Based on true events. The film stars Johnny Whitworth, Maurice McRae, Afton Williamson, Larry Pine, Jeremy Holm, and Zazie Beetz. This looks so very tragic and heartbreaking, the somber score in this trailer really bringing out all the emotions. But I think it's ultimately a story about the goodness that we can find in our hearts if only we stop and look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vlad Feier's Still Here, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

A New York journalist named Christian (Johnny Whitworth), who gets assigned the story of a missing African-American young girl, risks his career and takes the matter into his own hands trying to find her. Still Here (formerly known as Finding Her or Rising at Sundown or Meet Me in a Happy Place while in development) is directed by Romanian-American filmmaker Vlad Feier, now making his feature directorial debut after directing numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Vlad Feier and Peter Gutter. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Blue Fox will release Feier's Still Here in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 28th next month. Who wants to watch?