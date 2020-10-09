Jolie & Oyelowo & Caine in Trailer for Brenda Chapman's 'Come Away'

"This is the untold story of a brother and sister – two kindred adventurers… Our Alice. And our Peter." Relativity Media has debuted the first official trailer for Come Away, the mystical new movie from Brave director Brenda Chapman. The film is being billed as a "prequel to the stories of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland" and will arrive in theaters + on VOD at home this November (the right away to release movies for now with the pandemic still raging). The movie stars David Oyelowo & Angelina Jolie as the parents of an imaginative trio of children - Alice, Peter, and David. Their stories and big adventures one summer, marked by tragedy at the end of it all, become the basis for the stories later told in Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland. In addition to Oyelowo & Jolie, the film's fantastic cast features Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine, David Gyasi, Reece Yates, Jordan A. Nash, and Keira Chansa. This looks like a truly magical, wondrous ode to the glory of storytelling and its power to heal us.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brenda Chapman's Come Away, direct from YouTube:

In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature – Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland - eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (David Oyelowo & Angelina Jolie), the kids' make-believe tea parties, sword fights, and pirate adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the "Lost Boys." Come Away is directed by American filmmaker Brenda Chapman, the director of Pixar's Brave, and of The Prince of Egypt previously. The screenplay is written by Marissa Kate Goodhill; inspired by J.M. Barrie and Lewis Carroll. Relativity will debut Chapman's Come Away in theaters + on VOD starting November 13th.