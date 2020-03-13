Jon Abrahams & Mark Webber in Mob Thriller 'Clover' Official Trailer

"Get them, before they get us!" Freestyle Digital has unveiled an official trailer for an indie mob thriller called Clover, just Clover (san -field), from actor / director Jon Abrahams. Two Irish brothers owe money to the wrong guy at the wrong time. While they go on the run trying to pull together the money, they become burdened with a teen girl and hunted by assassins they don't know are following their every move. Clover stars Jon Abrahams, Mark Webber, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Chazz Palminteri, Ron Perlman, Julia Jones, Jessica Szohr, Michael Godere, Jake Webber, Erika Christensen, as well as Tichina Arnold. "The unexpected trio of Jackie, Mickey and Clover make for a modern twist on an American crime film - mixed with elements of dark comedy." This doesn't look so great, too much comedy not enough crime.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Jon Abrahams' Clover, direct from FDM's YouTube:

Two bumbling Irish twins, Jackie (Mark Webber) and Mickey (Jon Abrahams) must resort to extreme measures to help pay off their father’s debt to a local mob boss, Tony Davolo (Chazz Palminteri). Their situation becomes increasingly complicated when a tough-as-nails teenage girl, Clover (Nicole Elizabeth Berger), forces the two brothers to take to the streets in a desperate attempt to out-run Tony's pair of hit-women and try to keep Clover out of harm's way. Clover is directed by American actor / filmmaker Jon Abrahams, making his second feature film after directing All At Once previously. The screenplay is from Michael Testone. Produced by Richard Guay; co-produced by Jon Abrahams & Michael Testone. Freestyle DM will release Abrahams' Clover in select US theaters starting April 3rd coming soon. Who's interested?