Jorge Garcia in First Trailer for Chilean Film 'Nobody Knows I'm Here'

"You have too much on your mind, buddy…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a Chilean film titled Nobody Knows I'm Here, marking the feature debut of a filmmaker named Gaspar Antillo. He's backed by the award-winning, acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain who produced this. "Lost" star Jorge Garcia plays Memo Garrido, a lonely former child singer now living in seclusion in southern Chile. When Marta arrives, his life changes forever, forcing him to face his past and take an opportunity for redemption. That's a vague synopsis, but this trailer sets up the story better. The cast includes Juan Falcón, Nelson Brodt, Julio Fuentes, Luis Gnecco, Alejandro Goic, María Paz Grandjean, Solange Lackington, and Millaray Lobos. This looks really good! I especially like the cinematography - gorgeous shots in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gaspar Antillo's Nobody Knows I'm Here, on Netflix's YouTube:

Memo lives on a remote Chilean sheep farm, hiding a beautiful singing voice from the outside world. A recluse with a glittery flair, he can't stop dwelling on the past, but what will happen once someone finally listens? Nobody Knows I'm Here, originally known as Nadie Sabe Que Estoy Aquí in Spanish, is written and directed by up-and-coming Chilean filmmaker Gaspar Antillo, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Produced by Juan de Dios Larraín and fellow Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this spring. Netflix will release Antillo's Nobody Knows I'm Here streaming exclusively starting on June 24th this month. So how does that look?