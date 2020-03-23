Josh Duhamel & Leslie Bibb in Trailer for 'The Lost Husband' Romance

"This kind of pain and loss, it cracks you open… But we are made of magic and resilience, Libby." Quiver Distr. has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled The Lost Husband, a feature film adapted from the novel of the same name by Katherine Center. Trying to put her life back together after the death of her husband, Libby and her children move to her estranged aunt's goat farm in central Texas. There she falls in with a "gruff farm manager with a tragic past" and, of course, starts to enjoy the country life. Leslie Bibb stars, along with Josh Duhamel, and also Sharon Lawrence, Kevin Alejandro, Georgia King, Carly Pope, Herizen F. Guardiola, Nora Dunn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. This looks exactly like the country livin', charming, sweet farm romance you'd expect it to look like, which is a good thing this time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vicky Wight's The Lost Husband, direct from YouTube:

Based on the novel, by bestselling author Katherine Center, The Lost Husband tells a heartwarming story of love, forgiveness, and creating the family you need. After the sudden death of her husband, city-girl Libby (Leslie Bibb) is out of options. A job on her estranged Aunt's goat farm isn't ideal, but as Libby gets to know the residents of the small town, including a gruff farm manager with a tragic past, she starts to love the country life. The Lost Husband is both written & directed by American producer / filmmaker Vicky Wight, making her second feature film after directing The Volunteer previously, as well as a few other short films. Adapted from the novel of the same name from Katherine Center. Produced by Leslie Bibb, Bridget Stokes, and Vicky Wight. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Wight's The Lost Husband direct-to-VOD services starting April 10th coming up soon. Interested?