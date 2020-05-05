Josh Duhamel & Megan Fox in Fun Comedy 'Think Like a Dog' Trailer

"I would do anything to acquire this technology." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a fun-for-the-whole-family comedy titled Think Like a Dog, being released direct-to-VOD starting in June this summer. A 12-year-old tech prodigy's "hear your thoughts" science experiment goes awry and he forges a telepathic connection with his best friend, his dog named Henry. The duo join forces and use their unique perspectives on life to comically overcome complications of family and school. Starring Gabriel Bateman as the boy, Todd Stashwick as the dog's voice, with Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Janet Montgomery, Madison Horcher, and Kunal Nayyar. This looks charming, but also super cheesy and cliche - the same plot we've seen before in all these movies. Don't let evil corporate bad guy steal the tech, save your family, get the girl.

Here's the first official trailer for Gil Junger's Think Like a Dog, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver's parents rekindle their marriage along the way. Think Like a Dog is directed by American filmmaker Gil Junger, director of the movies 10 Things I Hate About You, Black Knight, If Only, and 10 Things I Hate About Life, as well as tons of TV directing work ("Rodney", "Glory Daze") over decades previously. The screenplay is written by Gil Junger and John J. Strauss. It's produced by Cory Chen, Andrew Lazar, and Linshu Zhang. Lionsgate will release Junger's Think Like a Dog direct-to-VOD in the US starting on June 9th this summer. Anyone want to watch this movie?