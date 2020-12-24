Josh Lucas & Pilou Asbæk in Trailer for Thriller 'Murderous Trance'

"We are trying to help you…" MVD Entertainment Group has released an official US trailer for the Finnish crime thriller titled Murderous Trance, formerly known as The Guardian Angel when it first premiered. From producer / director Arto Halonen, it is about the most incredible series of hypnosis crimes in history, sending an investigator and a hypnotist deep into a world of psychological manipulation. The international cast includes Josh Lucas as "the charismatic criminal Björn Schow Nielsen", Pilou Asbæk as detective Anders Olsen, plus Rade Šerbedžija, Christopher Fulford, and Sara Soulié. This is a described as an "edge-of-your seat mystery", but doesn't really look any better than your average crime thriller. There are some cool shots and it does look twisted and trippy, thanks to all the hypnosis. Curious to see where it leads.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Arto Halonen's Murderous Trance, direct from YouTube:

Based on the extraordinary true story, Murderous Trance follows detective Anders Olsen (Pilou Asbæk) as he investigates a case in which a bank robber shoots two bank clerks before fleeing with the money. With the help of a hypnotist (Rade Šerbedžija), Olsen discovers a sinister mystery involving mind control and the charismatic criminal Björn Schow Nielsen (Josh Lucas) who secretly befriends the investigator's wife, bringing the menace ever closer to the investigator while putting their lives in great danger. Murderous Trance, also known as The Guardian Angel, is directed by Finnish producer / filmmaker Arto Halonen, director of the films Valoa - Erään Elokuvan Anatomia, Princess, and A Patriotic Man previously. The screenplay is written by Arto Halonen and William Aldridge & Mitchell Bard. This premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival in 2018. MVD releases Murderous Trance direct-to-VOD in the US on February 9th, 2021.