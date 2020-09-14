Jude Law & Carrie Coon Feud in Full Trailer for Durkin's 'The Nest'

"Don't worry, I have a huge check coming in at the end of the month… Everything's gonna be fine." IFC Films has released the full-length official trailer for the indie drama The Nest, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin's follow-up feature that boasts a number of excellent performances in a nuanced character study. In this searing film about wealth and family, Jude Law stars as an ambitious, greedy husband who moves his family from the US to England hoping to strike it rich with a major business deal. Carrie Coon co-stars as his wife, who starts to see through all his bullshit. "Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage." Also with Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche, Adeel Akhtar, and Michael Culkin. This received mostly good reviews out of Sundance, and opens in limited theaters this month for those intrigued in catching it on the big screen soon.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Sean Durkin's The Nest, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Durkin's The Nest here, to view the first look again.

Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former business firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage. The Nest is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Sean Durkin, director of the film Martha Marcy May Marlene previously, and producer on Afterschool, Simon Killer, and James White. It's produced by Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Andrew Lowe, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Durkin's The Nest in select theaters starting September 18th later this year. Interested?