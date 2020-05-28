Judy Greer Has a Killer Dog in Trailer for Horror 'Good Boy' from Hulu

"He's not just a dog… He's a good boy!" Hulu has revealed a trailer for their next offering in the ongoing "Into the Dark" anthology horror series. They've been producing tons of original horror films from all kinds of different filmmakers, and this next one looks horrifying and hilarious. Good Boy is directed by Tragedy Girls filmmaker Tyler MacIntyre, and stars Judy Greer as a woman who gets a cute little dog as an emotional support pet. She's in for a surprise when she discovers that he kills anyone who adds stress to her life. "You look at the dog and you just think, there’s no way this little creature, this beautiful little dog could ever do anything harmful to anyone. And yet…" Also stars Steve Guttenberg, Ellen Wong, Elise Neal, Maria Conchita Alonso, McKinley Freeman, and Chico. This looks so damn good! Cuddly little killer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler MacIntyre's Good Boy, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

When Maggie (Judy Greer) gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined… because unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life. Good Boy is directed by award-winning genre filmmaker Tyler MacIntyre, director of the films Whiskey Jacks, Flicker, Patchwork, and Tragedy Girls previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Aaron Eisenberg and Will Eisenberg (both writers of "3Below: Tales of Arcadia" previously). Produced by Tevin Adelman and Blumhouse Productions. It is part of Hulu's horror series "Into the Dark". Hulu will debut MacIntyre's Good Boy streaming exclusively starting on June 12th this summer.