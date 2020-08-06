Jules Wilcox Struggles to Survive in Kidnapping Thriller 'Alone' Trailer

"I know fear when I see it! It's all in the eyes!" Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie survival thriller titled Alone, the latest film from filmmaker John Hyams (One Dog Day, Universal Soldier: Regeneration, Dragon Eyes, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). A recently widowed traveler fleeing the city in the Pacific Northwest is kidnapped by a cold blooded killer, only to escape into the wilderness where she is forced to battle against the elements as her pursuer closes in on her… Will she be able to make it out alive? Jules Willcox (from "Bloodline", 10,000 Days) stars as Jessica, with Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, and Jonathan Rosenthal. This looks chilling but it also looks like every other kidnapping thriller.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Hyams' Alone, direct from Magolia's YouTube:

Set in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, the film follows recently widowed Jessica who, fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope, is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man’s cabin. Her escape from the clutches of this murderous captor land her in the heart of the untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in. Alone is directed by American filmmaker John Hyams, director of the films One Dog Day, Universal Soldier: Regeneration, Dragon Eyes, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, and All Square previously; plus some shorts, docs, and TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Mattias Olsson. This first premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia Pics will release Hyams' Alone in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 18th in the fall. Scary?